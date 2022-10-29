Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

