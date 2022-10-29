Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 7.7%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 416,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,844,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

