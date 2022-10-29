Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.65-$15.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$11.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.18-3.38 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE R traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.70. 614,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryder System by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ryder System by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

