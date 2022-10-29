Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18-$3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.65-$15.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE R traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

