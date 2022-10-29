Saltmarble Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $53.78 million and $389,613.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00049432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.15652375 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $571,766.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

