San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.55

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.55 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 34.63 ($0.42). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,421 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.47 million and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

