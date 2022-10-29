Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.