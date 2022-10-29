Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $23.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Intel stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

