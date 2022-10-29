SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €107.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SAP to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.78 and a 200 day moving average of €90.19. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($132.39).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

