SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SVRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,152. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

