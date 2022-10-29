Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $74.20. 2,764,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,164. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

