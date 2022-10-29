Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.05-$0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

