Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.05)-0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

