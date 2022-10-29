Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.