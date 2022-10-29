Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.