Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 26% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $90.57 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,906.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00257235 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00397377 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,382,480.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

