Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $79.27. 27,665,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.