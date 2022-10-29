Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 53,027 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VMware worth $37,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,930 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VMware by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,333 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 1,169,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

