Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,294 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,521. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

