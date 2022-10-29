Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,646 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,646 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.4 %

NOC stock traded up $12.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.11. 1,316,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,903. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.98 and a 200-day moving average of $473.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

