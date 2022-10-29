Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 56,366 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.14. 237,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.