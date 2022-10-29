Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 548,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 248,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,632. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 61.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sensus Healthcare news, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $699,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,130.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,703.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $1,126,852. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.