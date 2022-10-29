Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 548,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 248,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,632. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 61.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
