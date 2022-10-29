Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TS opened at $30.57 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Tenaris



Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

