Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,699 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,653,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

