Seven Eight Capital LP Has $387,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,508 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,412 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Toast by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 741,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 661,921 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,863 shares of company stock worth $4,713,415. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Shares of TOST opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

