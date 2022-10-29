Seven Eight Capital LP Has $481,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,758,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 320,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

