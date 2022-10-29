Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

