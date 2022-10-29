Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $546,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

AMP opened at $312.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average is $265.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 56.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

