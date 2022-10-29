Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.