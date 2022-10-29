Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

