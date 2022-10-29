Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 477,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

