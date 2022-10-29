Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $6.97 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and $2.24 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

