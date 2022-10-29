Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Drops By 15.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KRKR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

