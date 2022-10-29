Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Drops By 48.6%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($54.59) to €49.50 ($50.51) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.7 %

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

