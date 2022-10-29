Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expands By 59.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 68.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 57.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,948. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

