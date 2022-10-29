Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expands By 59.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 68.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 57.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ASC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,948. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
See Also
