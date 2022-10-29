Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Rises By 14.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 804,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 200,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 514,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.