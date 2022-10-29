Short Interest in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Drops By 33.5%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 946,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,339,000. Finally, RPO LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 728,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURC remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The company has a market capitalization of $347.20 million and a P/E ratio of 62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Aurora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.