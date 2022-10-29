Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Expands By 24.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

About Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.