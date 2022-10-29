Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 16.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baozun Trading Down 4.7 %

BZUN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. 618,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,934. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $281.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baozun Company Profile

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

