Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Increases By 45.8%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BNSO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

