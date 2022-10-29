Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 25.7%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.27%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

