Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declines By 25.7%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
