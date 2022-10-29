Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Grows By 19.6%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

