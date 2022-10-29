Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Grows By 50.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $25.01 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

