Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Drops By 16.3%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDROW remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.