Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Drops By 74.3%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 30th total of 125,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

CNTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 239,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

