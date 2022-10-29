Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Increases By 27.3%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 532.9 days.

CTTQF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.64 during midday trading on Friday. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

