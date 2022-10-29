Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 32.5%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 581,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

