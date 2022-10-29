Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Decreases By 26.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF remained flat at $3.10 during trading hours on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,177. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ECNCF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

