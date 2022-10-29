Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Increases By 39.4%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 614.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

