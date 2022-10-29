Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Grows By 15.3%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Fortis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FTS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 759,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fortis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortis by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 36.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after buying an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.